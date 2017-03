Russian officials are being urged to hold special talks with local schoolchildren in a bid to “better educate” them on the government's fight against corruption.

In a letter to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Academic Fund called on the government hold dedicated open days for children in grades five to 11.

The organization — headed by the nephew of Russian President Vladimir Putin — said that children should meet regional leaders and learn how their decisions “improve the quality of life for Russian citizens."

"We would advise paying special attention to explaining anti-corruption policies,” the letter said.