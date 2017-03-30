Russia
Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport
Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine
Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport
Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online
Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

March 30, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:35

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

March 30, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:35
Kremlin Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared anti-corruption protests that erupted throughout Russia over the weekend to Tunisia's 2011 Arab Spring and Ukraine’s 2014 Euromaidan revolution.

“I personally support the anti-corruption issue being at the center of public attention,” Putin said, before going on to criticize “political forces” which use the issue to promote themselves in the run up to elections, the Republic news site reported.

“This is a tool of the Arab Spring,” he added. “We know very well what this leads to. This was the reason for the coup d’etat in Ukraine, and it plunged the country into chaos.”

Referring to Sunday’s protests, Putin also emphasized that anyone who breaks the law should be punished in accordance with Russian legislation.

The president’s comments come four days after thousands of Russians across the country heeded the call of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and took to the streets to protest entrenched corruption in government. The rallies — undoubtedly the largest since 2011 — followed an investigation by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, which alleged Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev masterminded a vast corruption scheme.

Putin has seldom addressed the Russian opposition directly, so his comments on the protests will likely be perceived as signalling their political significance.

1 hour ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
1 hour ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be respected: a publicized friendship.

March 30

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

4 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

2 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

2 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

2 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

2 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

2 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

2 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

4 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

4 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

21 hours ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

4 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

1 day ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
1 day ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

21 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

22 hours ago
For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now ...

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

21 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide ...
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

