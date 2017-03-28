Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

Eleven people working for Russia's Anti-Corruption Fund (ACF) have been jailed after live streaming anti-government protests across Russia on Sunday. The activists, who were detained at the ACF offices in Moscow on Sunday, were found guilty of disobeying police orders by a Moscow court on Monday.



The court ruled that staff had refused to evacuate their offices during the live steam when police stormed the building "to investigate a bomb threat."

The group was handed down jail time of between five and seven days, while Navalny’s campaign manager, Leonid Volkov, was given a 10-day sentence. Another ACF employee, Navalny’s assistant Nikolai Lyaskin, was jailed for 25 days after being found guilty of repeatedly violating Russian protest law. "All of the court's decisions will be appealed as needed," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter Monday.

Николая Ляскина выводят из Тверского "суда" -- арест 25 суток pic.twitter.com/Q42oQt1jvt — Nikolay Kasyan (@nik_kassian) March 27, 2017

"Nikolai Lyaskin leaving Tveskoy Court — 25 days imprisonment."