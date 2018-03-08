News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 08 2018 - 11:03

Kadyrov Says ‘Strong Winds’ Downed Security Services Helicopter in Chechnya

Elena Afonina /TASS

The head of the Chechen republic Ramzan Kadyrov has said strong winds were responsible for a fatal helicopter crash on Wednesday in the restive North Caucasus region.

The crash was just the latest in a series of fatal aviation accidents this year. A Russian military cargo plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday with 32 passengers dead, while earlier in February, a passenger jet crashed outside Moscow killing all 71 people on board.

Read More
The Sorry State of Russian Aviation Safety

In a post on his official Telegram page, Kadyrov said, “Strong winds were blowing as [the helicopter] approached the ground,” adding nine border patrol officers were on board.

“Two passengers managed to jump to the ground, but the helicopter was blown off a cliff. ... It crashed after falling 150 meters.”

The Interfax news agency reported Wednesday that the crash was caused by reduced visibility from snowfall and heavy rain.

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Turns to Religion to Regulate Bitcoin
News
Feb. 15 2018
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Turns to Religion to Regulate Bitcoin
Iraq Returns 27 Russian Children Home From Islamic State
News
Feb. 22 2018
Iraq Returns 27 Russian Children Home From Islamic State
Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead
News
March 07 2018
Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead

Latest news

Russian Pop Stars Release Song in Support of ‘Guiding Star’ Putin
Meanwhile…
March 08 2018
Russian Pop Stars Release Song in Support of ‘Guiding Star’ Putin
On Women’s Day, Putin Applauds Russian Women for ‘Taking Care of Homes and Children’
News
March 08 2018
On Women’s Day, Putin Applauds Russian Women for ‘Taking Care of Homes and Children’
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking
News
March 08 2018
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox