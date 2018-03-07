News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 07 2018 - 13:03
By Reuters

Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Chechnya Republic, at Least 5 Reported Dead

Vitaly Nevar / TASS

At least five people were killed when a Russian security services helicopter crashed in Russia's Chechnya region, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency had initially reported there were seven dead, but later said at least five were killed. Russian news agencies said there were a total of nine people on board.

Chechnya has been the scene of an Islamist insurgency, with sporadic clashes between rebels and security forces. The violence has though subsided in the past few years.

