News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 06 2018 - 17:03
By Reuters

Russian Transport Plane Crashes in Syria Killing All 32 on Board

Pavel Rebrov / Reuters

A Russian military transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying, an incident that sharply raises the death toll from the Kremlin's Syria operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running for re-election later this month, ordered "a significant part" of Moscow's military contingent there to start withdrawing in December, declaring their work largely done.

But casualties continue to mount.

The Defense Ministry was cited as saying that the plane, an An-26, crashed at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.

Read More
Russia Is Offering an Olive Branch, Not Nuclear War (Op-ed)

Twenty-six passengers and six crew members were on board, and all were killed in the crash, the news agencies quoted the ministry as saying.

In December 2016, a plane carrying a Russian military orchestra to Syria crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 people on board.

There have also been deaths and injuries among Russian forces in Syria. In one incident, in February this year, Syrian rebels shot down a Russian warplane and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected.

About 300 men working for a Kremlin-linked Russian private military firm were either killed or injured in Syria last month when their column was attacked by U.S.-led coalition forces, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Russian officials said a handful of Russian citizens may have been killed in that incident, but said they were not members of Russia's armed forces. 

Downed Russian Pilot Set Off Grenade to Avoid Capture By Syrian Militants
News
Feb. 05 2018
Downed Russian Pilot Set Off Grenade to Avoid Capture By Syrian Militants
Russian Embassy Thanks Americans for Condolences Over Pilot’s Death
News
Feb. 05 2018
Russian Embassy Thanks Americans for Condolences Over Pilot’s Death
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
News
Feb. 07 2018
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report

Latest news

Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions
News
March 06 2018
Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions
Russian Sports Minister Calls Oscar-Winning Icarus Documentary a 'Fantasy Film'
News
March 06 2018
Russian Sports Minister Calls Oscar-Winning Icarus Documentary a 'Fantasy Film'
Captain’s Last Words Before Deadly Plane Crash Near Moscow Released
News
March 06 2018
Captain’s Last Words Before Deadly Plane Crash Near Moscow Released
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox