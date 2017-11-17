News
Kremlin Backs Media Opt-Out From Broadcasting Winter Games If Olympians Are Barred
The IOC Will Announce If Russia is Banned From Winter Games in Early December
Loss-Making Energy Giant Gazprom Shells Out on Kremlin Charity Projects
The IOC Will Announce If Russia is Banned From Winter Games in Early December

Nov 17, 2017 — 18:08
— Update: 18:18

The IOC Will Announce If Russia is Banned From Winter Games in Early December

Nov 17, 2017 — 18:08
— Update: 18:18
Republic of Korea / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will announce Dec. 5 if Russia can compete at the next Olympics in South Korea.

Russia faces a ban from the February games in Pyeongchang after the World-Anti Doping Agency (WADA) ruled Nov. 15 for the third year running that Russia’s anti-doping agency is not meeting international standards.

Read more: Russia Should Stop Playing the Doping Scandal Victim (Op-ed)

WADA’s ruling puts pressure on the IOC to ban Russia from the upcoming Winter Games. 

Four Russian skiers were banned this week from the forthcoming Olympic Games for doping at the Sochi Olympics.

