The IOC Will Announce If Russia is Banned From Winter Games in Early December

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will announce Dec. 5 if Russia can compete at the next Olympics in South Korea.
Russia faces a ban from the February games in Pyeongchang after the World-Anti Doping Agency (WADA) ruled Nov. 15 for the third year running that Russia’s anti-doping agency is not meeting international standards.
WADA’s ruling puts pressure on the IOC to ban Russia from the upcoming Winter Games.
Four Russian skiers were banned this week from the forthcoming Olympic Games for doping at the Sochi Olympics.