Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet

By all accounts, the football World Cup has been a major public relations coup for Russia.

News coverage and countless interviews show foreign visitors — who may have had reservations about visiting the country in the wake of tensions with the West — partying and exploring in Russia. FIFA president Gianni Infantino gushed to President Vladimir Putin that “we all fell in love with Russia” at a meeting at the Kremlin on Friday.

But what impression did the estimated 2 million or more foreigners visitors who flocked to the country for the football festivities make on Russians themselves?

The answers may partly lie in search questions from Russia’s biggest search engine, Yandex, which collected and published users most common queries about visiting fans on Friday.

"How did they get here?” wondered Russians about Colombian visitors. “How do you tell them apart?” they asked the search engine regarding Peruvians. And “where did they get money for tickets?” was the most common question Russian users asked about Nigerian fans, Yandex reported.