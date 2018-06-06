German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia

Its driver, a 70-year-old German man with a dog, hopes to reach FIFA World Cup host Russia within 10 days, an eyewitness who spoke to the driver said. The football tournament kicks off in Moscow on June 14 with a game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Motorists in Belarus spotted a vintage German tractor pulling what looks like a beer van at a steady clip of 30 kilometers per hour, the country’s Abw.by auto industry website reported Tuesday.

Slow and steady wins the race for this German football fan.

“His mode of transportation caused delight, surprise and, of course, pity; poor man, the tractor is so slow,” a witness named Ksenia told Abw.by.

A wooden trailer “that looks like a beer van but is in fact a house on wheels” is hitched to the tractor, said another motorist named Sergei, who filmed the van crossing the Polish-Belarusian border.

Videos showed the driver hand-cranking the 1920’s-era Lanz Bulldog tractor and pulling up at a gas station.

A “Hallo Moskau!” sticker plastered onto his “beer van” evokes the World War II-era “To Berlin!” stickers ubiquitous in modern-day Russia, albeit with a friendlier twist.

“The championship is coming soon, we need to help him get there. The main thing is for his Bulldog [tracotr] to make it,” Sergei was quoted as saying.