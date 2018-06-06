News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
June 06 2018 - 15:06

German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia

abw.by

Slow and steady wins the race for this German football fan.

Motorists in Belarus spotted a vintage German tractor pulling what looks like a beer van at a steady clip of 30 kilometers per hour, the country’s Abw.by auto industry website reported Tuesday.

Its driver, a 70-year-old German man with a dog, hopes to reach FIFA World Cup host Russia within 10 days, an eyewitness who spoke to the driver said. The football tournament kicks off in Moscow on June 14 with a game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

abw.by

“His mode of transportation caused delight, surprise and, of course, pity; poor man, the tractor is so slow,” a witness named Ksenia told Abw.by.

A wooden trailer “that looks like a beer van but is in fact a house on wheels” is hitched to the tractor, said another motorist named Sergei, who filmed the van crossing the Polish-Belarusian border.

Videos showed the driver hand-cranking the 1920’s-era Lanz Bulldog tractor and pulling up at a gas station.

A “Hallo Moskau!” sticker plastered onto his “beer van” evokes the World War II-era “To Berlin!” stickers ubiquitous in modern-day Russia, albeit with a friendlier twist.  

“The championship is coming soon, we need to help him get there. The main thing is for his Bulldog [tracotr] to make it,” Sergei was quoted as saying.

Read More
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Business
May 09 2018
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Around 3,000 Argentine Hooligans to be Barred From Attending 2018 World Cup
News
May 09 2018
Around 3,000 Argentine Hooligans to be Barred From Attending 2018 World Cup
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
News
May 11 2018
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup

Latest news

Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
News
June 06 2018
Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show
News
June 06 2018
What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show
Majority of Russians 'Never Heard' of Protests Against Putin’s Inauguration, Poll Says
News
June 06 2018
Majority of Russians 'Never Heard' of Protests Against Putin’s Inauguration, Poll Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox