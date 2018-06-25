Giant Potholes an Unexpected Photo-op
What does it take to fix Russia’s infamous potholes? Apparently, just a handful of foreign fans.
To locals, the giant pothole in Nizhny Novgorod must have been a daily nuisance. But for two male fans from Croatia the giant hole was a great photo opportunity.
Not to be outdone, four Argentinian fans then staged their own photo-op in the pothole.
Probably fearing a deluge of foreigners, only a day later the pothole had been freshly paved.
“Possibly, to solve Russia’s road problem, we only need to put a foreigner in every pothole,” the Lentach Telegram channel proposed. Hear that?
