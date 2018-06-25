News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 25 2018 - 14:06

Giant Potholes an Unexpected Photo-op

VKontakte

What does it take to fix Russia’s infamous potholes? Apparently, just a handful of foreign fans.

To locals, the giant pothole in Nizhny Novgorod must have been a daily nuisance. But for two male fans from Croatia the giant hole was a great photo opportunity. 

Read More
Russian Traffic Police Fine Cyclist for Damaging a Pothole

Not to be outdone, four Argentinian fans then staged their own photo-op in the pothole.

Probably fearing a deluge of foreigners, only a day later the pothole had been freshly paved.

“Possibly, to solve Russia’s road problem, we only need to put a foreigner in every pothole,” the Lentach Telegram channel proposed. Hear that?

Latest news

Uruguay Beats Russia's 10-Man Team 3-0 to Top Group A
News
June 25 2018
Uruguay Beats Russia's 10-Man Team 3-0 to Top Group A
Border Guards Stop 17 With World Cup IDs Entering Poland From Russia
News
June 25 2018
Border Guards Stop 17 With World Cup IDs Entering Poland From Russia
Kremlin Shrugs Off Rare Dent in Putin's Ratings Over Retirement Age Hike
News
June 25 2018
Kremlin Shrugs Off Rare Dent in Putin's Ratings Over Retirement Age Hike

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter