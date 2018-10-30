News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Oct. 30 2018 - 12:10

First Snow Blankets Moscow, in Photos

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

After a glorious summer and an autumn that kept us warm for longer than anyone expected, the seasons have changed. Winter is here, bringing with it the first snow of the season. 

Here's a look at the streets of Moscow:

Get your winter coats on, humans and dogs alike. 

Ready to step into a story of snow and ice? 

Leaves are so last season; Moscow kids are ready for playtime in the snow. 

That feeling when you can't be sure if it's your car or not. 

It's not all fun and games. Winter is hard work! 

Lucky for this kitty, stepping outside is something easily avoidable. 

This little guy sees bathroom opportunities everywhere. 

Remnants of the rich colors of spring. 

"Seems like just yesterday I was rolling around in the hot sun." 

Get your good shoes on and head out into nature!

