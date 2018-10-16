News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 16 2018 - 11:10

Moscow's Golden Glow and Fall Foliage, in Photos

Muscovites wander through a park, enjoying a clear view of the city over a lake that remains far from frozen.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The weather is perfect for a stroll through the park.
Dustin Taylor / MT
How many shades can you spot in this scene?
Dustin Taylor / MT
It was all yellow as parents and kids alike explored the season’s colors.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Warm hues line the scene for a peek from above.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Up close with the colors in a look from the ground.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Light shines through near the Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Dustin Taylor / MT
For as long as the season lasts, find time to play in the park.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Zooming out for a look further beyond at the Kolomenskoye Estate.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The sun shines on the streets with autumn in full swing.
Dustin Taylor / MT

It's mid-October and Moscow is being treated to an exceptional autumn after an equally delightful summer this year. We ventured out to the city's parks to get a glimpse of what everyone’s been enjoying most!

