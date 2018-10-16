Moscow's Golden Glow and Fall Foliage, in Photos

Muscovites wander through a park, enjoying a clear view of the city over a lake that remains far from frozen. Dustin Taylor / MT

The weather is perfect for a stroll through the park. Dustin Taylor / MT

How many shades can you spot in this scene? Dustin Taylor / MT

It was all yellow as parents and kids alike explored the season’s colors. Dustin Taylor / MT

Warm hues line the scene for a peek from above. Dustin Taylor / MT

Up close with the colors in a look from the ground. Dustin Taylor / MT

Light shines through near the Christ the Savior Cathedral. Dustin Taylor / MT

For as long as the season lasts, find time to play in the park. Dustin Taylor / MT

Zooming out for a look further beyond at the Kolomenskoye Estate. Dustin Taylor / MT