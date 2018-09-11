News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 11 2018 - 12:09

In Photos: Moscow's Splendid Summer of 2018

It won't be long before it's time to skate.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Buskers on the streets will soon have to take it back to the garage.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Zaryadye Park quickly made a name for itself, but its days of summertime viewing are numbered.
Dustin Taylor / MT
T-shirt weather will soon be a thing of the past.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Muscovites staying outside for as long as they can.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Ice cream in the sun.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Long walks in the park get shorter with the days.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Sunshine in Moscow comes with plenty of smiles.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Have you done all your sightseeing before it's time to head indoors?
Dustin Taylor / MT
Fortunately, Moscow River boats run through the season.
Dustin Taylor / MT

After a particularly long and sunny summer, the season is finally slipping away and giving way to autumn. As the temperature creeps down and the layers come on, here's a look back at some of the best moments of summer 2018. 

