Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
19 minutes ago Anti-Corruption Protester Jailed for 8 Months After Navalny's Moscow Rally
1 hour ago Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs
2 hours ago Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington
Russia
Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs
Russia
Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington
Russia
Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny
Opinion
In the Name of God: Atheists in Russia Under Fire (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
19 minutes ago Anti-Corruption Protester Jailed for 8 Months After Navalny's Moscow Rally
1 hour ago Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs
2 hours ago Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

Anti-Corruption Protester Jailed for 8 Months After Navalny's Moscow Rally

May 18, 2017 — 17:51
— Update: 18:10

Anti-Corruption Protester Jailed for 8 Months After Navalny's Moscow Rally

May 18, 2017 — 17:51
— Update: 18:10
Alexander Tarasenkov / TASS / Interpress

A protester arrested at Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption rally in Moscow on March 26 has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Yuri Kuliy is the first demonstrator to face the court after the protest, which saw more than 1,000 people detained by police in Moscow alone.

The demonstration, which was led by opposition presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny, had not been given official permission to take place.

Kuliy, a Moscow-based actor, pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Russia's national guard.

He told Russia's Ekho Moskvy radio station that he had pleaded guilty in hopes of receiving a suspended sentence.

Prosecutors had originally asked the judge for a two-year jail term.

Kuliy's lawyer, Alexei Liptser, maintains that the actor had grabbed the officer's hand in a bid to protect an elderly man from the riot police.

Read More: Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

Navalny called for mass demonstrations across Russia in March after accusing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of heading a multi-billion-dollar corruption scheme.

He said that the protest march would demand "answers to justified questions" on the politician's finances.

The Kremlin denied the claims, instead alleging that Navalny had offered to pay the thousands of students and young people who attended the march.

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

3 hours ago

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.

1 hour ago

Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs

2 hours ago

Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

4 hours ago

Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny

5 hours ago

North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East

7 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

21 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

1 hour ago

Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs

2 hours ago

Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

4 hours ago

Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny

1 hour ago

Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs

2 hours ago

Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

4 hours ago

Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over 200 museums, ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over 200 museums, ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over 200 museums, ...

Opera

La Boheme

Thu. May. 18 Thu. Jun. 22
Bolshoi Theater / New Stage
06:00 p.m.

Puccini’s opera about slumming artistic types in Paris’ Latin Quarter. Directed by Federik Mirdita. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs

2 hours ago

Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington

4 hours ago

Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny

4 hours ago
By Pavel Chikov
Pavel Chikov
By Pavel Chikov

In the Name of God: Atheists in Russia Under Fire (Op-ed)

By Pavel Chikov
By Pavel Chikov
4 hours ago

A recent court case demonstrates that the Russian church has teamed up with the state to take aim at atheists.

Print edition — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

22 hours ago

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

22 hours ago

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. But it probably won’t further damage relations or IT markets

22 hours ago

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

22 hours ago

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. But it probably won’t further damage relations or IT markets

22 hours ago

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

22 hours ago

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. But it probably won’t further damage relations or IT markets

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

3 days, 2 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

5 hours ago

North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East

7 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

21 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

23 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to task the anti-Kremlin opposition,” a source told Meduza.

see more

23 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to task the anti-Kremlin opposition,” a ...

1 day ago

News and Openings

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

23 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to task the anti-Kremlin opposition,” a source told Meduza.

New issue — today

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
6 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you ...

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

1 day ago

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

1 day ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

1 day ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

1 day ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

Thu. May. 18

More events
Doc Inside Out Theater
Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, conductor Sergei Polyanichko Concert
The Blue Stocking Gig
Eraserhead Cinema
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Cinema
Ugo Rondinone. Your Age and My Age and the Age of the Rainbow Exhibition

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

1 day ago

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

1 day ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

1 day ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

1 day ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

1 day ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

5 hours ago

North Korea Launches Weekly Ferry to Russian Far East

7 hours ago

Kremlin Cancels Voter Turnout Boost Over Fears of Opposition Victory — Reports

21 hours ago

Russian Culture Minister Wants Protectionist Price Hikes on Hollywood Movie Tickets

News and Openings

1 day ago
Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

2 days ago
The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will ...

News and Openings

1 day ago
Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all ...
From our partners
Opera in Palace. Every Thursday from May 18th till September 14th
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Cinema

Beat Film: Northern Disco Lights

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Sun. Jun. 04 Sun. Jun. 04
Karo 11 Oktyabr
07:00 p.m.

Northern Disco Lights tells the untold story of a group of teenagers in the arctic city of Tromsø, who set off a chain of events that would go on to transform their country. To escape the boredom they created their own music scene. Directed by Ben Davis. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use ...

Most Read

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

In the Name of God: Atheists in Russia Under Fire (Op-ed)

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+