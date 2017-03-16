Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

In a YouTube video released on Tuesday, Navalny said that the protest march would demand "answers to justified questions."

The opposition leader, who is already campaigning to be elected president in Russia's 2018 elections, invited voters from across the political spectrum to take part in a rally in Moscow on March 26. He also urged viewers to organize their own protests in smaller Russian cities.

"I want to be able to tell my children or grandchildren: 'kids, when they were looting our national wealth, I didn't sit silently on the couch,'" he said.

Navalny also stressed that the demonstrations would be peaceful and legal — all protests in Russia must be formally approved by local authorities in order to take place.