Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

The Kremlin has accused opposition politician Alexei Navalny of paying children to attend anti-corruption rallies across Russia on Sunday.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned the protests, many of which took place throughout Russia without authorities' permission.

"We cannot respect the kind of people who knowingly mislead minors — children, in fact — with the promise of some monetary award just to make them take part in an illegal rally,” Peskov said. “[These children] are risking their safety or even their lives.”

Navalny had previously promised to win compensation for arrested protesters from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). In a blog post on Wednesday, the politician announced that his project, the Russian Euro Court, would help demonstrators “file thousands of appeals” if necessary.

“If you’re detained, then you’re also going to make some money,” he said.