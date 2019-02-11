The INF Treaty Has Been Nixed. What’s Next? (Op-ed)

Both sides are planning new missile systems after historic pullout from arms treaty.

9M729 Sergei Shirikov / EPA / TASS

On Feb. 2, Russia suspended the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty after a similar move by the U.S. earlier. Moscow and Washington have long accused each other of violating the treaty, making it no longer tenable. The “mutual suspension” of obligations under the INF Treaty may have grave consequences. Already, there are signs that both sides are preparing to rearm, at least on a limited scale. At present, there are conflicting reports on the specific short-term U.S. missile development plans. However, there is a rough understanding that our U.S. partners will start with the deployment of conventional, non-nuclear payloads. Additionally, they will highly likely start flight-testing new missiles before the end of the INF treaty, an action officially prohibited under the current terms. These activities are expected to start as soon as spring. After the treaty officially terminates, the U.S. is likely to deploy the Precision Strike Missile, a rough analogue of the Russian Iskander-M “ballistic” missile, with a range exceeding the previously announced 499 kilometers. Another probable initiative is the development of a land-based cruise missile of the JASSM family that currently exists in air-launched versions.

JASSM lockheedmartin.com

Now, let’s peek behind the walls of the Kremlin and the Frunzenskaya Embankment, home to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Credit where credit’s due — the Russian side has been more open about which systems they plan to develop and when. First, there are plans for a “land-based Kalibr” cruise missile (GLCM), which likely will have some similarities in terms of components and dimensions with the infamous 9M729 missile the U.S. claimed violated the INF treaty. These plans aren’t earth shattering as the Kalibr sea-based cruise missile (SLCM) already fits different platforms. Developing a launcher for the GLCM shouldn’t present the Russian defense industry with any serious challenge as it is very similar to a launcher developed previously for the “Club-M” (“export Kalibr”) missile.

Russian officials have also announced a new “land-based hypersonic missile.” There is a lot of buzz around these missiles, but in reality little substance to all the hype. On several occasions recently, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has mentioned short-range, medium-range and long-range land-based hypersonic missiles. Putin also came out in support of these plans, and the Defense Ministry confirmed last week that a new hypersonic missile system will be ready by 2020. There shouldn’t be any doubts about Russian ability to deliver on their missile promises. The question is whether the missiles will actually be required.

Kalibr Youtube