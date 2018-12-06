News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 06 2018 - 14:12

Russia Tests Iskander Ballistic Missile System Amid INF Treaty Spat

mil.ru

Russia’s military has conducted a test launch of the modern Iskander-M ballistic missile system in the south of the country, amid a diplomatic spat with Western countries over the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. 

The 1987 INF treaty, considered a major Cold War arms control accomplishment, bars the development of missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers. On Tuesday, the United States issued a 60-day ultimatum for Russia to comply with the INF treaty that it says Moscow has violated.

Read More
U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty

The state-run TASS news agency cited a military official as saying on Thursday that the Iskander missile system was tested at a range of 80 kilometers in the southern region of Astrakhan and that the target was hit “by a pinpoint missile strike.” 

Later on Thursday, TASS cited the chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, Vladimir Shamanov, as saying that the United States’ sole evidence of Russia violating the INF treaty was an alleged test of an Iskander-M system at a range of over 500 kilometers. Shamonov denied that Russia had done so, TASS reported. 

Last week, the Netherlands accused Russia of violating the arms control agreement by developing a new ground-based missile. NATO also accused Russia of violating the accord. 

Russia has repeatedly denied violating the treaty and has warned that it would retaliate if the United States withdraws.

Frail Mikhail Gorbachev Warns Against Return to the Cold War
News
Nov. 09 2018
Frail Mikhail Gorbachev Warns Against Return to the Cold War
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
News
Nov. 14 2018
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria
News
Nov. 19 2018
Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria


Latest news

Podcast: Trump Gives Russia an INF Ultimatum. Аnd Ukraine bars Russian military-aged men.
News
Dec. 06 2018
Podcast: Trump Gives Russia an INF Ultimatum. Аnd Ukraine bars Russian military-aged men.
Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing
Meanwhile…
Dec. 06 2018
Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing
Medvedev: Pension Reform Was Hardest Decision of the Past Decade
News
Dec. 06 2018
Medvedev: Pension Reform Was Hardest Decision of the Past Decade

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter