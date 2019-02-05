Russia Must Develop New Missiles to Counter U.S. Before 2021, Minister Says

Russia must develop a new land-based cruise missile and a new land-based hypersonic missile before 2021 to respond to Washington's planned exit from a nuclear arms control pact, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited the defense minister as saying on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia had suspended the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty after the United States announced it would withdraw from the pact, accusing Moscow of violations.