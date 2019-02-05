News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 05 2019 - 12:02
By Reuters

Russia Must Develop New Missiles to Counter U.S. Before 2021, Minister Says

Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu / Kremlin.ru

Russia must develop a new land-based cruise missile and a new land-based hypersonic missile before 2021 to respond to Washington's planned exit from a nuclear arms control pact, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited the defense minister as saying on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia had suspended the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty after the United States announced it would withdraw from the pact, accusing Moscow of violations.

He said at the same time that Russia should develop new missiles in response.

RIA cited Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as ordering the military to start work on developing the two new missile systems and to ensure that work was completed by 2021.

