Russia’s Olympians Brace for the Worst as IOC Decision Looms

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) set to decide Tuesday evening on the Russian team’s participation in the 2018 Winter Games, Russian athletes and politicians are bracing for the worst.

The looming decision follows last month’s World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruling that, for the third consecutive year, Russia’s anti-doping body is not meeting international standards.

Russian sport has been mired in scandal since revelations of a state-sponsored doping scheme were uncovered following the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Restrictions floated in advance of the IOC decision include allowing clean Russian Olympians to compete in unmarked uniforms and without the national anthem or flag.

In a worst-case scenario, some have predicted that the Russian Olympic team could be barred from participating at the games in February altogether. But in interviews with the Moscow Times, current and former members of Russia’s Winter Olympic team said they hoped the team will be allowed to participate.

Maria Sorokina, a goalkeeper on the women’s hockey team, said she hopes “for the best.”