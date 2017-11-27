News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin's Daughter
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
Russia Still Tops Sochi Table Despite Losing Medals to Doping, Says Kremlin

Nov 27, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 09:08

Valery Sharifulin / TASS

The Kremlin says that the disqualification of a spate of Russian athletes cannot take away the medals won by Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Norway, Canada and the United States toppled Russia in the medal table this month after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to strip the host country of 9 medals due to doping.

The IOC is expected to decide next week whether to allow Russia to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea in February.

Read more: Russia’s Olympic Flagbearer in Sochi Banned for Life for Doping

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia will review the latest decisions of the IOC to strip Russian athletes of Sochi medals.

“It’s very difficult to steal the victory that was achieved, especially such an eternal victory that will stay with our national team and our heroic athletes forever,” Peskov was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

