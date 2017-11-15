Russia’s New Law Against Foreign Media ‘Won’t Even Work’

After the Kremlin-backed RT news outlet begrudgingly registered as a foreign agent on Monday, Russia promised to retaliate. Earlier on Wednesday, its lawmakers did just that.

New legislation, which will allow authorities to brand any international media organization a “foreign agent,” passed swiftly through three readings in the State Duma today, ending in a 414-0 vote. President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign the amendments into law by the end of the month.

State Duma vice speaker Pyotr Tolstoy told The Moscow Times that the United States forced Russia’s hand. “We are learning from our American colleagues, and we are trying to keep up,” he said.

Tolstoy said that lawmakers will also consider whether U.S. advertising is detrimental to Russian voters, referring to Twitter’s ban on advertising from RT and Sputnik last month.

“I don’t know what people expect from us,” he added. “But Russia is not a country that will go without a response.”

U.S. officials say that RT’s registration under the obscure 1938 Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) will not limit the network's ability to work in the country, but will only require the outlet to disclose its mission and funding.

The Russian response, however, takes much broader measures.

While the State Duma’s legislation does not include a list of media organizations to be targeted, Russian media has previously reported that Voice of America and Radio Free Europe — which receive government funding — the privately-owned CNN and Germany’s public broadcaster Deutsche Welle could be affected. On Wednesday, lawmakers said that Russia’s Justice Ministry would select the outlets.

Sergei Neverov, a lawmaker representing the United Russia party, assured reporters on Wednesday that the new legislation will not affect Russian media outlets that receive a significant chunk of foreign funding.