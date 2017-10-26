Twitter Drops Advertising From Kremlin-Funded Sites Sputnik and RT

Twitter will be “off-boarding” advertising from the Kremlin-funded news outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, the social media site announced Thursday.

The decision is a response to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

“We did not come to this decision lightly, and are taking this step now as part of our ongoing commitment to help protect the integrity of the user experience on Twitter,” the company wrote in the announcement.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey tweeted that Twitter will be “donating all projected earnings ($1.9m) to support external research into the use of Twitter in elections, including use of malicious automation and misinformation.”

Twitter cited its own “retrospective work” and “the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government.”

