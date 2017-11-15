Russia's Bill Retaliating Against Foreign Media Passes Unanimously

Russian lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill targeting foreign news outlets in retaliation to the Kremlin-run news channel RT’s registration as a "foreign agent" in the United States.



RT capitulated to a second U.S. deadline on Monday to comply with an anti-Nazi propaganda law that requires the broadcaster to disclose its financing and label itself as a foreign agent. Moscow vowed to act swiftly in response to what it claims is a clampdown on Russian media in the U.S.

Russian lawmakers on Wednesday amended two laws that could require foreign news outlets to disclose status, report their activities and be subjected to financial inspections.