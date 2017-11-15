News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's Bill Retaliating Against Foreign Media Passes Unanimously
2 hours ago Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Dodges Court Appearance Again
2 hours ago First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Apologizes on Local TV
News
The 1917 Revolution Continues on Russian TV
News
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Dodges Court Appearance Again
News
First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Apologizes on Local TV
News
Russian Mercenary Leader Now Behind Troll Farm Mastermind’s Catering Business
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia's Bill Retaliating Against Foreign Media Passes Unanimously

Nov 15, 2017 — 13:24
— Update: 13:24

Russia's Bill Retaliating Against Foreign Media Passes Unanimously

Nov 15, 2017 — 13:24
— Update: 13:24
Lyubimov Andrei / Moskva News Agency

Russian lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill targeting foreign news outlets in retaliation to the Kremlin-run news channel RT’s registration as a "foreign agent" in the United States.

RT capitulated to a second U.S. deadline on Monday to comply with an anti-Nazi propaganda law that requires the broadcaster to disclose its financing and label itself as a foreign agent. Moscow vowed to act swiftly in response to what it claims is a clampdown on Russian media in the U.S.

Russian lawmakers on Wednesday amended two laws that could require foreign news outlets to disclose  status, report their activities and be subjected to financial inspections.

Screenshot Ruptly

The label would apply if the outlet is either registered abroad, receives foreign funding or gets paid by a Russian company that is itself financed from abroad, the State Duma announced on Tuesday.

Non-compliant foreign organizations could be blocked without a court order in Russia.

On Wednesday, the bill passed its third hearing with a unanimous vote of 414-0.

The bill passed its second reading — also unanimously — earlier in the day. It is expected to pass in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, then ratified by President Vladimir Putin before coming into effect.

Russian media previously reported that CNN, VOA and Radio Liberty, as well as Germany’s public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, could be targeted.

Russia’s human rights ombudsman criticized the bill for being hastily drafted, the RBC business portal reported Wednesday.

Related
News
Telegram Fined for Failing to Provide Encryption Keys to FSB
Meanwhile…
#LifeIsImproving Instagram Hashtag Dumbfounds Muscovites
News
Russia Prepares to Blacklist Five 'Undesirable' U.S. Media Outlets
News
RT Refuses U.S. Request to Register as Foreign Agent
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+