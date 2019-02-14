A Valentine's Day Ski Date for Two: Putin and Lukashenko Hit the Slopes
Putin, Lukashenko and Lukashenko's son ride to the top.
Kremlin.ru
"This big."
Kremlin.ru
Putin arrives with his game face on.
Kremlin.ru
Putin's a tough guy to keep up with.
Kremlin.ru
"Pretend like the cameraman's not even here," Putin advises.
Kremlin.ru
He's just showing off now.
Kremlin.ru
After skiing, the two presidents sit down for a hearty chat.
Kremlin.ru
And what would Valentine's Day be without a table set for two?
Kremlin.ru
In southern Russia’s resort city of Sochi, President Vladimir Putin shows once again that he's always ready to demonstrate his physical fitness as he hits the slopes with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. Their ski date comes a day after Lukashenko promised that despite strained ties between the two neighbors Belarus would "never deliver bad vodka or bad snacks to the Russians" — perfect for après-ski.
Here's a look at their sporting adventure.
