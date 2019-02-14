A Valentine's Day Ski Date for Two: Putin and Lukashenko Hit the Slopes

And what would Valentine's Day be without a table set for two?

After skiing, the two presidents sit down for a hearty chat.

"Pretend like the cameraman's not even here," Putin advises.

In southern Russia’s resort city of Sochi, President Vladimir Putin shows once again that he's always ready to demonstrate his physical fitness as he hits the slopes with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. Their ski date comes a day after Lukashenko promised that despite strained ties between the two neighbors Belarus would "never deliver bad vodka or bad snacks to the Russians" — perfect for après-ski.

Here's a look at their sporting adventure.