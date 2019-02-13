News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019 - 17:02

Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

Pixabay / Kremlin.ru / MT

Belarus will only supply good vodka and snacks to Russia regardless of strains on bilateral ties, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko promised at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Lukashenko arrived in southern Russia’s resort city of Sochi for talks that could last for up to three days, the Kremlin said earlier in the day. Observers speculated this year that Putin may look to forge a closer union between Minsk and Moscow, which he could head after his presidential term ends in 2024.

Read More
Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus (Op-ed)

“Whatever the conflicts and scandals, you must remember that we will never deliver bad vodka or bad snacks to the Russians,” Lukashenko swore to Putin, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Before cameras were rushed out of the room, Putin said he was “sure” that the latest round of bilateral talks would prove useful.

A Brotherly Takeover: Could Russia Annex Belarus? (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 29 2019
A Brotherly Takeover: Could Russia Annex Belarus? (Op-ed)


Latest news

Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
News
Feb. 13 2019
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
News
Feb. 13 2019
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
Triple Sunrise Dazzles Northern Russia, in Pictures
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Triple Sunrise Dazzles Northern Russia, in Pictures

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter