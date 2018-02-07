News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 07 2018 - 18:02

A Tour of Russia's Monumental Statues Through Instagram

The day after the heaviest snowfall in a century in Moscow, featuring Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Vladimir the Great near the Kremlin in Moscow
Lenin dons a snow cap in Serpukhov outside Moscow
A Soviet sculpture on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa in Moscow
The Trinity Monastery of St. Sergius in Sergiyev Posad marks its 700th anniversary this year
Patriotic War Museum, Moscow
Manezhnaya Square, Moscow. Monument to Marshal Zhukov
Worker and Kolkhoz woman in Moscow
Kaluzhskaya Square, Moscow
Manezhnaya Square, Moscow
The day after the heaviest snowfall in a century in Moscow, featuring Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Instagram @evgensemen
Vladimir the Great near the Kremlin in Moscow
Instagram @designofoto
Lenin dons a snow cap in Serpukhov outside Moscow
Instagram @medvedevsa81
A Soviet sculpture on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa in Moscow
Instagram @relumeconsulting
The Trinity Monastery of St. Sergius in Sergiyev Posad marks its 700th anniversary this year
Instagram @moscow_sky
Patriotic War Museum, Moscow
Instagram @bentaus
Manezhnaya Square, Moscow. Monument to Marshal Zhukov
Instagram @lion_1
Worker and Kolkhoz woman in Moscow
Instagram @evgesha_kolesnicova
Kaluzhskaya Square, Moscow
Instagram @krisanewman
Manezhnaya Square, Moscow
Instagram @arujon.rogya

You don’t have to wander very far in Russia before running into a statue commemorating a leader, a saint, the Soviet era or Russia’s history. We asked you to send us your top shots of some of these monuments from Russia. Here are some of your best shots.

Next week, we’re looking for your best shots of bridges around Russia.

Submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag.

Or check out our favorite views of sunshine in Russia Moscow from last week here.

Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
News
Jan. 26 2018
Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
News
Jan. 23 2018
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
Russian Journalists Brawl on Air Over Stalin
News
Jan. 31 2018
Russian Journalists Brawl on Air Over Stalin

Latest news

Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2018
Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes
Poor Russians to Blame for Ailing Economy, Official Says
News
Feb. 07 2018
Poor Russians to Blame for Ailing Economy, Official Says
Russian Prisoners Sculpt Life-Size Ballistic Missile out of Snow in Siberia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2018
Russian Prisoners Sculpt Life-Size Ballistic Missile out of Snow in Siberia

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

News

How Russia’s First Married Gay Couple Ended Up Fleeing

Moscow in your inbox