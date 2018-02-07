A Tour of Russia's Monumental Statues Through Instagram

The Trinity Monastery of St. Sergius in Sergiyev Posad marks its 700th anniversary this year

Vladimir the Great near the Kremlin in Moscow

The day after the heaviest snowfall in a century in Moscow, featuring Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky

You don’t have to wander very far in Russia before running into a statue commemorating a leader, a saint, the Soviet era or Russia’s history. We asked you to send us your top shots of some of these monuments from Russia. Here are some of your best shots.

Next week, we’re looking for your best shots of bridges around Russia.

Submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag.

Or check out our favorite views of sunshine in Russia Moscow from last week here.