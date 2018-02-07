A Tour of Russia's Monumental Statues Through Instagram
The day after the heaviest snowfall in a century in Moscow, featuring Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Instagram @evgensemen
Vladimir the Great near the Kremlin in Moscow
Instagram @designofoto
Lenin dons a snow cap in Serpukhov outside Moscow
Instagram @medvedevsa81
A Soviet sculpture on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa in Moscow
Instagram @relumeconsulting
The Trinity Monastery of St. Sergius in Sergiyev Posad marks its 700th anniversary this year
Instagram @moscow_sky
Patriotic War Museum, Moscow
Instagram @bentaus
Manezhnaya Square, Moscow. Monument to Marshal Zhukov
Instagram @lion_1
Worker and Kolkhoz woman in Moscow
Instagram @evgesha_kolesnicova
Kaluzhskaya Square, Moscow
Instagram @krisanewman
Manezhnaya Square, Moscow
Instagram @arujon.rogya
You don’t have to wander very far in Russia before running into a statue commemorating a leader, a saint, the Soviet era or Russia’s history. We asked you to send us your top shots of some of these monuments from Russia. Here are some of your best shots.
Next week, we’re looking for your best shots of bridges around Russia.
Submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag.
Or check out our favorite views of sunshine in Russia Moscow from last week here.
