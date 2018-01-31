Some Russian Sunshine Through Instagram

Perm. " I decided to devote more time to studying the local area of my native land."

"Careful you don't burn your eyes! A wonderful sunny morning gives us the best energy."

Moscow. "Last week we were treated to an amazing sunset at Zaryadye Park."

After a particularly dark December we asked you to send in your best sunny shots of Russia, in an attempt to see the heat even if we can’t feel it. Here are some of the best submissions.

