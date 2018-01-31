Some Russian Sunshine Through Instagram
Moscow. "Good morning, Moscow!"
Instagram @yeahnova
Moscow. "Last week we were treated to an amazing sunset at Zaryadye Park."
Instagram @andysweet.official
Moscow. "Catch the sun in Moscow, it’s wonderful!"
Instagram @yuliannaorli
Moscow. "Office view"
Instagram @masha_tsnompilantze
"Careful you don't burn your eyes! A wonderful sunny morning gives us the best energy."
Instagram @kozyrev_daniil
Perm. " I decided to devote more time to studying the local area of my native land."
Instagram @bina_wanderlust
Yekaterinburg. "Frost and sun; a wonderful day!"
Instagram @_tany_a
Omsk. "What an unbelievable weekend. Bye, frost and sun."
Instagram @dilmunite
Moscow. "From where I stand."
Instagram @natalia.bolych
Moscow, Yakimanka Square. "Monument to Georgi Dimitrov, Bulgaria's 'Lenin.'"
Instagram @moscow_sky
After a particularly dark December we asked you to send in your best sunny shots of Russia, in an attempt to see the heat even if we can’t feel it. Here are some of the best submissions.
Next week, we’re looking for your best photos of Russia’s many statues. Tag us on Instagram with #themoscowtimes of @themoscowtimes to join in!
Missed last week’s gallery on the Epiphany? You can view it here.
