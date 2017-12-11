The Start of the Snowy Season Through Instagram

During winter months in Russia, you don't need to go far to find postcard-perfect scenes of fluffy white snowflakes. Best wake up at the crack of dawn before all those pedestrians and cars ruin the winter fun.

Before the cold sets in, we asked you to share your most beautiful shots of the arrival of winter on Instagram. Here are some of our favorites.

This week's theme is "Russia's best views."

