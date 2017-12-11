News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Nationalists Attack Metro Passengers in St. Petersburg, Yelling ‘This Car is for Whites’
10 hours ago A Quarter of Russians Pay Bribes, Anonymous Survey Says
12 hours ago FIFA to Test Russian Soccer Team for Suspected Doping
City
Moscow Gets a New Museum
City
Market With a Heart
City
It's That Time of Year! Red Square's Christmas Market
City
Light Up Winter With Flamenco
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

The Start of the Snowy Season Through Instagram

During winter months in Russia, you don't need to go far to find postcard-perfect scenes of fluffy white snowflakes. Best wake up at the crack of dawn before all those pedestrians and cars ruin the winter fun.

Before the cold sets in, we asked you to share your most beautiful shots of the arrival of winter on Instagram. Here are some of our favorites.

Want to participate? This week's theme is "Russia’s best views." Take your best photo and submit it on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using the #themoscowtimes hashtag.

Or join us on a walk through the park, which was last week's topic.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+