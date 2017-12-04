News
A Walk in Moscow's Parks Through Instagram

Winter has arrived in a flurry of frost and snow, setting the scene for months of Netflix-and-chilling, mulled wine and other winter activities.

Before the winter festivities get into full swing, we asked you to show us your favorite parks to wander through while the weather still allows. Here’s a selection of some of your best shots.

Want to be part of our next gallery? This week's theme is timely and simple — Snow. Take your best snow-themed photo and share it with us on Instagram by tagging @themoscowtimes or using the #themoscowtimes hashtag.

