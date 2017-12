It’s Christmas time! Before you headed home for the festive season we asked you to send us some of your favorite Christmas trees, or New Year's trees, in Russia. Here are some of your best shots.

Next week, show us your favorite photo of the year. We’re looking for a photo which makes you feel proud, nostalgic, excited or amazed!

Submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag.

Or check out our favorite views of Moscow from last week here.