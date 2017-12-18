News
Russia's Most Impressive Views, through Instagram

From your window or from your favorite sky-high spot, we asked you last week to send in your favorite view in Russia. Here's a selection of our favorites.

Next week, we’re looking for your best shots of a Christmas (or New Year) tree. The one you have at home, a snazzy shot of one of the city center’s decorations — if it’s all dressed up and ready for Christmas, we want to see it!

Take your best photo and submit it on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using the #themoscowtimes hashtag.

Or check out the snow in Russia, which was last week's topic.

