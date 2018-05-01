News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 01 2018 - 15:05

Parades, Protests and Questionable Hats: Russians Celebrate Labor Day

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes a selfie with a participant in the parade on Red Square.
People walk through Moscow’s Red Square with flags and banners on May 1, 2018.
The placard reads, "Women, let's unite in the struggle for our rights!"
A supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia rests on the grass during a rally held by trade unions on Red Square.
The placard reads, "Unity, solidarity, labor – guarantees of successful development!"
Meanwhile, on Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg there was a "Monstration" in which participants brandished posters saying "Serve me food," "Mayor! May! Dust" and "Life is absurd," as well as the portrait of Telegram founder Pavel Durov.
Labor Day in the former Soviet Union was a major holiday and was marked by official parades, organized street demonstrations, and marches in many Russian cities. May Day celebrations became less political in Russia after 1991. While some political parties and labor unions hold demonstrations on May 1, most Russians spend the holiday gardening or spending time with family.

Activists with disabilities and mental disorders were reportedly violently arrested during this year's Labor Day procession in Moscow. Police estimated that 130,000 trade union members participated in the event on Red Square.

