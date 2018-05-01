Activists With Disabilities Arrested at Moscow May Day Parade

The placard reads, "Bipolar disorder is not a fashion accessory, it's my diagnosis"

Dozens of Russian activists with disabilities and mental disorders have been reportedly violently arrested at a May Day parade in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia’s mental disorder activists planned to take part in the annual Spring and Labor Day procession with a re-enactment of the global “Mad Pride” mental illness awareness movement. Members were seen carrying signs that read “I know my diagnosis, do you?” and “you have a right to know your diagnosis.”

“People were pushed, kicked, dragged along the sidewalk,” activist Yekaterina Nenasheva wrote on Facebook. “Some have disabilities, many of the detainees have psychological and mental disorders,” she added.