Moscow's Victory Day Military Parade, in Photos

Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft of the Russian Knights aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG 29 multirole fighter aircraft of the Swifts aerobatic team fly past Moscow International Business Center towers

A Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Tupolev Tu-22M3 strike bomber aircraft fly over a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky

The event is commemorated by veterans

Vladimir Putin speaks during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow

Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates Victory Day to commemorate the Soviet victory in World War II. In Moscow, the day is marked with a massive parade through the city center, showcasing the Russian military's tanks, planes, artillery and soldiers.

A total of 13,000 troops, military police and cadets, as well as 159 combat vehicles and 75 aircraft took part in the parade on Red Square on Wednesday.

Here's a look at today's military parade in Moscow.