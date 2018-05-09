Moscow's Victory Day Military Parade, in Photos
Soldiers file past in step
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Vladimir Putin speaks during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow
Mikhail Metsel / TASS
The event is commemorated by veterans
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes the troops
Kremlin Press Service
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled tracked howitzer rolls down Moscow's Red Square
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Russian National Guard offices march in formation during a Victory Day
Mikhail Metsel / TASS
An AM-1 all-terrain vehicle rolls down Moscow's Red Square
Sergei Kilselyov / Moskva News Agency
Members of Yunarmiya youth military organisation
Sergei Kilselyov / Moskva News Agency
A Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Tupolev Tu-22M3 strike bomber aircraft fly over a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Sergei Kilselyov / Moskva News Agency
Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft of the Russian Knights aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG 29 multirole fighter aircraft of the Swifts aerobatic team fly past Moscow International Business Center towers
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates Victory Day to commemorate the Soviet victory in World War II. In Moscow, the day is marked with a massive parade through the city center, showcasing the Russian military's tanks, planes, artillery and soldiers.
A total of 13,000 troops, military police and cadets, as well as 159 combat vehicles and 75 aircraft took part in the parade on Red Square on Wednesday.
Here's a look at today's military parade in Moscow.