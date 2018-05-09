News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 09 2018 - 12:05

Moscow's Victory Day Military Parade, in Photos

Soldiers file past in step
Vladimir Putin speaks during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow
The event is commemorated by veterans
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes the troops
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled tracked howitzer rolls down Moscow's Red Square
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade
Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile
Russian National Guard offices march in formation during a Victory Day
An AM-1 all-terrain vehicle rolls down Moscow's Red Square
Members of Yunarmiya youth military organisation
A Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Tupolev Tu-22M3 strike bomber aircraft fly over a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky
Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft of the Russian Knights aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG 29 multirole fighter aircraft of the Swifts aerobatic team fly past Moscow International Business Center towers
Soldiers file past in step
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Vladimir Putin speaks during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow
Mikhail Metsel / TASS
The event is commemorated by veterans
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes the troops
Kremlin Press Service
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled tracked howitzer rolls down Moscow's Red Square
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Russian National Guard offices march in formation during a Victory Day
Mikhail Metsel / TASS
An AM-1 all-terrain vehicle rolls down Moscow's Red Square
Sergei Kilselyov / Moskva News Agency
Members of Yunarmiya youth military organisation
Sergei Kilselyov / Moskva News Agency
A Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Tupolev Tu-22M3 strike bomber aircraft fly over a monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Sergei Kilselyov / Moskva News Agency
Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft of the Russian Knights aerobatic team and Mikoyan MiG 29 multirole fighter aircraft of the Swifts aerobatic team fly past Moscow International Business Center towers
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates Victory Day to commemorate the Soviet victory in World War II. In Moscow, the day is marked with a massive parade through the city center, showcasing the Russian military's tanks, planes, artillery and soldiers.

A total of 13,000 troops, military police and cadets, as well as 159 combat vehicles and 75 aircraft took part in the parade on Red Square on Wednesday.

Here's a look at today's military parade in Moscow. 

Russia Holds Mass Military Drills Across the Country
News
April 09 2018
Russia Holds Mass Military Drills Across the Country
Moscow Metro WiFi Exposed Millions of Users’ Personal Data
News
April 10 2018
Moscow Metro WiFi Exposed Millions of Users’ Personal Data
Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips
News
April 11 2018
Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips

Latest news

Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Business
May 09 2018
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade
News
May 09 2018
'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
News
May 09 2018
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox