Russia Showcases New Su-57 Stealth Fighter at Moscow Victory Day Parade

A sleek new stealth fighter jet that Russia recently combat-tested in Syria took center stage at a massive military parade in Moscow celebrating the Soviet Army’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

A total of 13,000 troops, military police and cadets, as well as 159 combat vehicles and 75 aircraft rolled onto Red Square on Wednesday to mark Victory Day.

Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets flew overhead, two months after they were spotted undergoing “real-world” testing in Syria. The fifth-generation aircraft are billed as Russia’s answer to the U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, with first deliveries expected next year.