Fire and Festivities: Russia's Maslenitsa Through Instagram
Pangody, Yamalo-Nenetskiy Region. "How beautiful, what a pity to burn it!"
Instagram @m_romova
Arkhangelsk. "What a wonderful day!"
Instagram @elena_suh
Novorossiysk. "When you're both tasty and beautiful!"
Instagram @elenagrishina.nvr
Izmailovsky Kremlin, Moscow. Getting to the top for pre-Lenten treats.
Instagram @mckryak
Tsaritsyno Park, Moscow. "Maslenitsa in a wonderful place with an interesting crowd!"
Instagram @mariavaler.evna
Stepanovo Village, Ivanovo region. A Husky observes Maslenitsa.
Instagram @lerika_hi37
Gorky Park, Moscow. "The public watches the burning of a huge straw sculpture symbolizing the end of winter on the last day of Maslenitsa."
Instagram @pancaseela
Vologda. "Friends! Everything with buttermilk!"
Instagram @tasmirno
Kolomenskoe, Moscow. "This woman spends her days making pancakes for freezing pedestrians. What do you do?"
Instagram @eva_hartog
Moscow. "Farewell to winter!"
Instagram @evgesha_kolesnicova
Moscow. Maslenitsa from Manezhnaya Square
Instagram @moscow_sky
Last week, Russia celebrated Maslenitsa marking the beginning of Lent. The festivities peaked over the weekend with plenty of scenes of pancakes and bonfires just about made for Instagram. We asked you for your best shots. Here are some of our favorites!
