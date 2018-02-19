Fire and Festivities: Russia's Maslenitsa Through Instagram

Kolomenskoe, Moscow. "This woman spends her days making pancakes for freezing pedestrians. What do you do?"

Gorky Park, Moscow. "The public watches the burning of a huge straw sculpture symbolizing the end of winter on the last day of Maslenitsa."

Izmailovsky Kremlin, Moscow. Getting to the top for pre-Lenten treats.

Pangody, Yamalo-Nenetskiy Region. "How beautiful, what a pity to burn it!"

Last week, Russia celebrated Maslenitsa marking the beginning of Lent. The festivities peaked over the weekend with plenty of scenes of pancakes and bonfires just about made for Instagram. We asked you for your best shots. Here are some of our favorites!

