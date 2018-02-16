Bridges Across Russia Through Instagram
Muromsky bridge, Vladimir region. In 2013, Russia's Federal Road Agency named Muromsky Bridge the most beautiful bridge in Russia.
Instagram @alim_elzherokov
Bugrinsky Bridge, Novosibirsk. "Looking at the beautiful views of your native city, you understand what inspired writers and artists."
Instagram @kathrine_summery
Starovolzhsky (The Old Volga) Bridge, Tver. Russian poet Alexander Pushkin looks on.
Instagram @o.strashkin
Volgograd Bridge. "Exploring Volgograd."
Instagram @anya.bocharova
Zolotoi Bridge, Vladivostok. "Golden Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay. Vladivostok, a fascinating city."
Instagram @beataely
Patriarshy Bridge, Moscow.
Instagram @moscow_sky
Tsaritsyno Park Bridge, Moscow.
Instagram @lion_1
Moscow. "More from the amazing sunset a couple of weeks ago at Zaryadye Park."
Instagram @andysweet.official
Moscow. A view of the Andreyevsky pedestrian bridge from Gorky Park.
Instagram @steown
Western High-Speed Diameter motorway, St. Petersburg.
Instagram @ravew0w
Suspension bridge in Ruza, Moscow region.
Instagram @xpzode
With its countless rivers and tributaries, Russia has no shortage of stunning bridges. We asked you to send us your favorite photos of bridges and received submissions from Moscow to Novosibirsk.
Next week, we’ll publish your best shots of Maslenitsa celebrations around Russia. Bonfires, scarecrows, pancakes — show us what you’re up to before Lent begins and vegetarian menus make their way to your table.
You can submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag.
Or check out our favorite views of statues in Russia from last week here.
