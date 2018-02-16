Bridges Across Russia Through Instagram

Moscow. "More from the amazing sunset a couple of weeks ago at Zaryadye Park."

Starovolzhsky (The Old Volga) Bridge, Tver. Russian poet Alexander Pushkin looks on.

Bugrinsky Bridge, Novosibirsk. "Looking at the beautiful views of your native city, you understand what inspired writers and artists."

Muromsky bridge, Vladimir region. In 2013, Russia's Federal Road Agency named Muromsky Bridge the most beautiful bridge in Russia.

With its countless rivers and tributaries, Russia has no shortage of stunning bridges. We asked you to send us your favorite photos of bridges and received submissions from Moscow to Novosibirsk.

