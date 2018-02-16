News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 16 2018 - 17:02

Bridges Across Russia Through Instagram

Muromsky bridge, Vladimir region. In 2013, Russia's Federal Road Agency named Muromsky Bridge the most beautiful bridge in Russia.
Bugrinsky Bridge, Novosibirsk. "Looking at the beautiful views of your native city, you understand what inspired writers and artists."
Starovolzhsky (The Old Volga) Bridge, Tver. Russian poet Alexander Pushkin looks on.
Volgograd Bridge. "Exploring Volgograd."
Zolotoi Bridge, Vladivostok. "Golden Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay. Vladivostok, a fascinating city."
Patriarshy Bridge, Moscow.
Tsaritsyno Park Bridge, Moscow.
Moscow. "More from the amazing sunset a couple of weeks ago at Zaryadye Park."
Moscow. A view of the Andreyevsky pedestrian bridge from Gorky Park.
Western High-Speed Diameter motorway, St. Petersburg.
Suspension bridge in Ruza, Moscow region.
Muromsky bridge, Vladimir region. In 2013, Russia's Federal Road Agency named Muromsky Bridge the most beautiful bridge in Russia.
Instagram @alim_elzherokov
Bugrinsky Bridge, Novosibirsk. "Looking at the beautiful views of your native city, you understand what inspired writers and artists."
Instagram @kathrine_summery
Starovolzhsky (The Old Volga) Bridge, Tver. Russian poet Alexander Pushkin looks on.
Instagram @o.strashkin
Volgograd Bridge. "Exploring Volgograd."
Instagram @anya.bocharova
Zolotoi Bridge, Vladivostok. "Golden Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay. Vladivostok, a fascinating city."
Instagram @beataely
Patriarshy Bridge, Moscow.
Instagram @moscow_sky
Tsaritsyno Park Bridge, Moscow.
Instagram @lion_1
Moscow. "More from the amazing sunset a couple of weeks ago at Zaryadye Park."
Instagram @andysweet.official
Moscow. A view of the Andreyevsky pedestrian bridge from Gorky Park.
Instagram @steown
Western High-Speed Diameter motorway, St. Petersburg.
Instagram @ravew0w
Suspension bridge in Ruza, Moscow region.
Instagram @xpzode

With its countless rivers and tributaries, Russia has no shortage of stunning bridges. We asked you to send us your favorite photos of bridges and received submissions from Moscow to Novosibirsk.

Next week, we’ll publish your best shots of Maslenitsa celebrations around Russia. Bonfires, scarecrows, pancakes — show us what you’re up to before Lent begins and vegetarian menus make their way to your table. 

You can submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag. 

Or check out our favorite views of statues in Russia from last week here.

The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy
City
Jan. 22 2018
The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy
Give in to Guilty Pleasures
City
Feb. 01 2018
Give in to Guilty Pleasures
How to Feed Yourself in Russia When It's -17C Outside
City
Feb. 06 2018
How to Feed Yourself in Russia When It's -17C Outside

Latest news

Alleged Troll Factory Mastermind Prigozhin,12 Other Russians Charged With U.S. Election Meddling
News
Feb. 16 2018
Alleged Troll Factory Mastermind Prigozhin,12 Other Russians Charged With U.S. Election Meddling
Russian Company Launches First Driverless Car in Moscow
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Company Launches First Driverless Car in Moscow
Russian Judges Disbar Colleague Over Expletives in Court
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Judges Disbar Colleague Over Expletives in Court

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox