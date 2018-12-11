News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 11 2018 - 13:12

Lyudmila Alexeyeva's Funeral Gathers Kremlin and Opposition Politicians, in Photos

A crowd of mourners gathered at Moscow's Central House of Journalists for the funeral ceremony.
Family members stood by Alexeyeva’s open casket under a photograph of the activist.
President Vladimir Putin laid a bouquet of flowers at the casket.
Putin expressed his condolences to members of Alexeyeva’s family.
High-ranking Kremlin officials, including Alexei Kudrin, the head of the Audit Chamber, were also seen in attendance.
Opposition politician Alexei Navalny attended the ceremony.
Russia's Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova.
British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow came to pay his respects.
Dmitry Gudkov, an opposition politician and former State Duma deputy.
Lev Rubinstein, a renowned Moscow poet, outside the House of Journalists.
Alexeyeva’s body is scheduled to be cremated and buried in a family grave later on Tuesday.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russian politicians, opposition activists and foreign dignitaries attended the funeral of veteran human rights defender Lyudmila Alexeyeva in Moscow on Tuesday. She died at a hospital in the Russian capital at the age of 91 last Saturday.

Alexeyeva was a driving force behind the civil-rights movement in the Soviet Union and helped found the Moscow Helsinki Group — the oldest Russian human-rights organization.

Her body is scheduled to be cremated and buried in a family grave at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery later on Tuesday.

