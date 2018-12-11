Lyudmila Alexeyeva's Funeral Gathers Kremlin and Opposition Politicians, in Photos
A crowd of mourners gathered at Moscow's Central House of Journalists for the funeral ceremony.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Family members stood by Alexeyeva’s open casket under a photograph of the activist.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
President Vladimir Putin laid a bouquet of flowers at the casket.
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
Putin expressed his condolences to members of Alexeyeva’s family.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
High-ranking Kremlin officials, including Alexei Kudrin, the head of the Audit Chamber, were also seen in attendance.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Opposition politician Alexei Navalny attended the ceremony.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Russia's Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow came to pay his respects.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Dmitry Gudkov, an opposition politician and former State Duma deputy.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Lev Rubinstein, a renowned Moscow poet, outside the House of Journalists.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Alexeyeva’s body is scheduled to be cremated and buried in a family grave later on Tuesday.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Russian politicians, opposition activists and foreign dignitaries attended the funeral of veteran human rights defender Lyudmila Alexeyeva in Moscow on Tuesday. She died at a hospital in the Russian capital at the age of 91 last Saturday.
Alexeyeva was a driving force behind the civil-rights movement in the Soviet Union and helped found the Moscow Helsinki Group — the oldest Russian human-rights organization.
Her body is scheduled to be cremated and buried in a family grave at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery later on Tuesday.