Lyudmila Alexeyeva's Funeral Gathers Kremlin and Opposition Politicians, in Photos

British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow came to pay his respects.

High-ranking Kremlin officials, including Alexei Kudrin, the head of the Audit Chamber, were also seen in attendance.

Family members stood by Alexeyeva’s open casket under a photograph of the activist.

A crowd of mourners gathered at Moscow's Central House of Journalists for the funeral ceremony.

Russian politicians, opposition activists and foreign dignitaries attended the funeral of veteran human rights defender Lyudmila Alexeyeva in Moscow on Tuesday. She died at a hospital in the Russian capital at the age of 91 last Saturday.

Alexeyeva was a driving force behind the civil-rights movement in the Soviet Union and helped found the Moscow Helsinki Group — the oldest Russian human-rights organization.

Her body is scheduled to be cremated and buried in a family grave at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery later on Tuesday.