Lyudmila Alexeyeva, Russian Champion of Human Rights, Dies at 91

Lyudmila Alexeyeva, who headed the oldest Russian human-rights organization and was a driving force behind the civil-rights movement in the Soviet Union, has died.

She died Saturday night at a Moscow hospital, according to a statement from the Human Rights Council under Russia’s President. She was 91.

Alexeyeva and other dissidents founded the Moscow Helsinki Group in 1976 to monitor Soviet compliance with the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, an agreement that included guarantees of basic freedoms and was intended to improve relations between the Communist bloc and the West.

“The brilliant idea was simply to hold the Soviet government to the promises it had signed and was blatantly violating,” the U.S. National Security Archive said in a 2012 statement to mark her 85th birthday.

In 1989, Alexeyeva restarted the Moscow Helsinki Group after it was closed down by authorities seven years earlier. In 2002, she joined a Kremlin body in charge of promoting human rights under President Vladimir Putin, the former KGB agent who was elected in 2000.

Civil liberties

Putin came under criticism for a crackdown on civil liberties that included restoring state control of nationwide television, restricting the activities of non-government organizations and incarcerating political opponents. Alexeyeva quit the Kremlin’s council in 2012 after Putin reclaimed the presidency by pushing aside his protégé, Dmitry Medvedev, who had promised more democracy and improved rule of law.

“However difficult it is to confront Putin on human rights today, try to imagine what it will be like to discuss these issues a few years from now, when either the crackdown has become even more intense or the path of repression results in a real social explosion,” she wrote in a 2012 op-ed in the New York Times.