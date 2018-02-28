News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 28 2018 - 18:02

Russia's Churches As Seen Through Instagram

Kizhi Island, Karelia. The Church of the Transfiguration
Tarusa, Kaluga region. Church of Peter and Pavel
Moscow, Varvarka Ul. The Church of St. George
Moscow. Novodevichy Convent
Dubrovitsy, Moscow region. Church of the Sign of Our Lady
Zvenigorod, Moscow region. Trinity church
Yuryev Polsky, Vladimir region. Cathedral of the Archangel Michael
A detail of the Kizhi Island's wooden churches
Kolomenskoye park, Moscow
Sergiyev Posad, Moscow region. Assumption Cathedral
Moscow. Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Smolensk. Uspensky Cathedral
Kizhi Island, Karelia. The Church of the Transfiguration
Instagram @olmossi
Tarusa, Kaluga region. Church of Peter and Pavel
Instagram @lena.lomako
Moscow, Varvarka Ul. The Church of St. George
Instagram @moscow_sky
Moscow. Novodevichy Convent
Instagram @aizzat7photography
Dubrovitsy, Moscow region. Church of the Sign of Our Lady
Instagram @katieperca
Zvenigorod, Moscow region. Trinity church
Instagram @miu_mix
Yuryev Polsky, Vladimir region. Cathedral of the Archangel Michael
Instagram @evgesha_kolesnicova
A detail of the Kizhi Island's wooden churches
Instagram @jennifereremeeva
Kolomenskoye park, Moscow
Instagram @nadiav__
Sergiyev Posad, Moscow region. Assumption Cathedral
Instagram @lion_1
Moscow. Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Instagram @mlbirts_photography
Smolensk. Uspensky Cathedral
Instagram @_krawfish

Russia has been blessed with a church on just about every street corner. Last week, we asked you to send us some of your best shots of spires in the motherland, with pictures ranging from Moscow’s most iconic places of worship to hidden gems in Sergiyev Posad and 15th century woodwork on Kizhi Island. Here are some of our favorites! 

Next week, to celebrate Women’s Day, we’re looking for your best photos of the many females who make Russia what it is: your regular grocery store lady, your mom, a particularly interesting metro babushka. Submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag. 

Or check out last week’s Maslenitsa festivities here.

