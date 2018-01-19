News
How Russians Marked the Epiphany on Instagram

With temperatures plummeting to -60 Celsius in some parts of Russia, who would volunteer to dive into icy water?

These Russians braved the cold to mark Epiphany, celebrated every year on Jan. 19 to celebrate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River, where we assume temperatures were balmy.

President Vladimir Putin led the way with his own shirtless dip in Moscow on Friday and Instagrammers around the country followed suit. Here are a few of our favorite shots.

Want to participate? Here's what's next: sunshine! In December, Moscow saw only six minutes of sunshine. So we’re looking for your best sunny shots to see us through what promise to be more dark days. Take your best picture and submit it on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using the #themoscowtimes hashtag.

