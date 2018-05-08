News

Your Guide to Medvedev’s New Cabinet

Kremlin Press Service

Newly inaugurated Russian President Vladimir Putin has nominated Dmitry Medvedev to lead the country’s new government as Prime Minister. On Monday, Medvedev proposed several candidates to assist him in carrying out the president’s ambitious domestic policy agenda. Here’s a look at the new and familiar ministers who — barring another shakeup — will serve in the Russian government until 2024.

Who’s in



Medvedev elevated Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to Igor Shuvalov’s post as first deputy prime minister, while recommending for Siluanov to maintain leadership of the ministry.

Ex-Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko looks to have survived Russia’s international doping scandal and his lifetime ban from the Olympics and has been offered the post of deputy prime minister in charge of construction. “We try to never cave under outside circumstances,” Medvedev said when suggesting Mutko’s candidacy, to laughter among Duma deputies during a televised meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets was offered to take over Mutko’s sports portfolio as well as take charge of cultural development.

Dmitry Kozak will cede construction to Mutko and instead will focus on the industrial and energy sectors.

Although Medvedev didn’t mention Yury Trutnev’s name at the Duma meeting Monday, the official expects to keep his post as deputy prime minister and envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, according to the Interfax and TASS news agencies.

Who’s out



Medvedev failed to mention first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov’s name when listing proposals for his new cabinet. The former senior cabinet official who took office in 2008 has long been rumored to be replaced in 2018.

Dmitry Rogozin has since 2012 overseen Russia’s defense and space industries, the latter dogged by accidents and delays.

Sergei Prikhodko, a foreign policy adviser to Russia’s leaders for more than two decades, has this year been embroiled in a scandal seen in the United States as evidence of suspected interference in its 2016 presidential election.

Arkady Dvorkovich, who was also not named, has alongside Shuvalov positioned himself as the champion of private business, though with limited success in an economy dominated by the state. The four officials above have been featured in opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s corruption investigations in recent years. Anti-corruption activists have also targeted Medvedev over alleged corruption, leading to mass protests in early 2017. “We form the government,” Navalny tweeted in jest after news emerged of the early overhaul.

While the reshuffles came as a “complete surprise” to Dvorkovich and Rogozin, Alexander Khloponin still hopes to keep his post after no other candidates were handed his North Caucasus and alcohol market portfolio, the Bell news outlet reported.

New names



Alexei Gordeyev, former agriculture minister and presidential envoy to Russia’s Central Federal District, was tapped to return to oversee the agricultural sector.

Tatyana Golikova, a former health and social development minister, aide to President Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of the audit chamber, was offered to curate social policy, healthcare, education, pensions and labor.

Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov was offered Rogozin’s defense industry portfolio.

Maxim Akimov, former deputy chief of staff of the government’s executive office, was tipped to oversee transport and communications.

Medvedev’s university classmate and former presidential aide Konstantin Chuichenko was tapped to take over Prikhodko’s post as Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office.