News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash

Nov 28, 2017 — 17:52
— Update: 17:52

Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash

Nov 28, 2017 — 17:52
— Update: 17:52
Marina Lystseva / TASS

Human error may have caused Russia’s Meteor-M weather satellite to crash into the sea two hours after liftoff on Tuesday, according to space industry officials.

The satellite was sent into space early Tuesday in what was only the second launch from Russia’s newly-built Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East. The $5-billion cosmodrome’s first launch took place after a 24-hour delay in April 2016.

Read more: Liftoff Off at Russia's New Vostochny Cosmodrome

Federal space agency Roscosmos said that the Meteor-M satellite did not reach its designated orbit Tuesday and that the agency was unable to make contact with it after liftoff.

The satellite likely fell into the Atlantic Ocean due to an error in mission input data, a space industry source told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

The state-run TASS news agency cited a space industry source as saying that searches were underway for the Fregat upper-stage booster. “It’s too early to say whether the booster fell or exploded,” the source said.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+