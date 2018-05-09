News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 09 2018 - 15:05

'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade

The Left Block coalition / Telegram

Police in Moscow have arrested 23 left-wing activists during a military parade marking the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany on Wednesday.

The Left Block coalition of socialists, communists and anarchists took to the streets under the “This is Not Their Victory” banner to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory Day, a widely celebrated holiday in Russia.

Read More
Moscow's Victory Day Military Parade, in Photos

“We defeated Hitler — we’ll defeat Putin too,” read one of the banners that police confiscated from the activists, the OVD-Info police monitoring website cited one of them as saying Wednesday.  

Left Block wrote on its social media platforms that 23 of its activists had been apprehended and taken to two police precincts in police vans.

Four of those detained are said to be underage, OVD-Info reported.

Minors were also among 1,600 people detained at the “He’s Not Our Tsar” protests in 27 cities on the eve of Putin’s inauguration this week.

A 12-year-old boy in Saratov and teenagers in Moscow were seen being strong armed and taken to police vehicles in widely circulated photographs online.  

Russian Entrepreneur Raped and Tortured to Death in Jail Cell, Medics Say
News
April 17 2018
Russian Entrepreneur Raped and Tortured to Death in Jail Cell, Medics Say
Russia Cuts Prison Financing in Half
News
April 17 2018
Russia Cuts Prison Financing in Half
Mounted Cossacks to Provide World Cup Security in Rostov-on-Don
News
May 03 2018
Mounted Cossacks to Provide World Cup Security in Rostov-on-Don

Latest news

Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Business
May 09 2018
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
News
May 09 2018
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
Around 3,000 Argentine Hooligans to be Barred From Attending 2018 World Cup
News
May 09 2018
Around 3,000 Argentine Hooligans to be Barred From Attending 2018 World Cup

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox