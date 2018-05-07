News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend

Arrested youth

More than 1,500 mostly young Russians were arrested in two dozen cities during anti-government rallies on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration, including protest organizer Alexei Navalny, a 12-year-old boy and a raccoon.

Moscow and St. Petersburg accounted for almost 1,000 of the arrests at the “He’s Not Our Tsar” protests on Saturday, where police at times used violence to disperse crowds.

Chief captive

Navalny later said he was released from custody, with a court hearing expected for May 11. He faces fines and jail time of up to 30 days for organizing an unsanctioned meeting and disobeying police.

“Apparently the order came down not to ‘jail me before the inauguration,’” Navalny tweeted.

Taxpayers’ whippings

The Tsarist-era Cossack warriors who were photographed beating protesters with infamous “nagaika” whips were found to have been financed by Moscow’s City Hall.

The mayor’s office reportedly paid the “Central Cossack Army” 15.9 million rubles ($254,000) in 2016-2018 for training to ensure public order and security at events including the FIFA World Cup next month.