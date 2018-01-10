News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
6 hours ago Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
6 hours ago Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
News
Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
News
Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
News
U.S. Orders Sputnik News Agency to Register as 'Foreign Agent'
Meanwhile…
Russian Man Rams Shopfront in Armored Vehicle, Steals Wine
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington

Jan 10, 2018 — 17:36
— Update: 17:35

U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington

Jan 10, 2018 — 17:36
— Update: 17:35
Sergei Metelitsa / TASS

Local authorities in the U.S. capital of Washington have voted to rename a square in front of the Russian Embassy in honor of the murdered opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, leading to angry reactions from Russian lawmakers.

Nemtsov was gunned down on Feb. 27, 2015, while crossing a bridge overlooking the Kremlin. Supporters of the opposition politician say that the masterminds behind his assassination have not been brought to justice despite lengthy prison sentences given to five accomplices.

Read more: Moscow Officials Seek Removal of Nemtsov Plaque

“The portion of Wisconsin Avenue in front of the Russian Embassy [will be renamed] to honor slain democracy activist Boris Nemtsov,” the District of Columbia Council said on its website Tuesday. 

The section in front of 2650 Wisconsin Avenue will be renamed “Boris Nemtsov Plaza” on February 27, the third anniversary of the politician’s murder, Nemtsov’s close associate Vladimir Kara-Murza wrote in a Facebook post. 

Despite a muted reaction to the move by the Kremlin, Russian lawmakers have called the decision “amoral” and an attempt to undermine Russia, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported

One deputy suggested that the address of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow should be renamed as “Severoamerikansky Tupik, 1,” translated from Russian as “North American Dead End, 1.” 

“We should rename the driveway in honor of the intrusive foreign policy of the U.S.,” Mikhail Degtyaryov, a State Duma deputy, was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency Wednesday. 

Authorities in Moscow have resisted repeated attempts to install a memorial plaque on the wall of the apartment building where Nemtsov last resided, while pro-Kremlin vandals have removed makeshift plaques dedicated to the politician at least twice in the past year.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+