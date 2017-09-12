Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russia Signs S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey
2 hours ago Russia's Largest Cinema Chain Cancels 'Mathilde'
2 hours ago Jehovah’s Witnesses Appeal Russia's 'Extremist' Label
Russia
Russia Signs S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey
Russia
Russia's Largest Cinema Chain Cancels 'Mathilde'
Russia
Jehovah’s Witnesses Appeal Russia's 'Extremist' Label
Russia
Bomb Threats Across Russia Prompt Mass Evacuations
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Nemtsov Memorial Plaque Removed by Pro-Kremlin Activists

Sep 12, 2017 — 10:32
— Update: 10:44

Nemtsov Memorial Plaque Removed by Pro-Kremlin Activists

Sep 12, 2017 — 10:32
— Update: 10:44
Moskva News Agency

A plaque installed in honor of murdered opposition politician Boris Nemtsov has been removed less than a week after it was put up on his house in central Moscow, the Ekho Moskvy radio station reported Tuesday.

“It is not known who removed it,” the Ekho Moskvy radio station said, posting photographs from Facebook of the building without the plaque. “No official statements were made on this matter.”

The Facebook user who posted the photos, Tatiana Tikhonovich, included a screenshot of a post made by pro-Kremlin activists who claimed to have removed the plaque early Tuesday.

The post, authored by Gosha Tarasevich, claims that members of the pro-Kremlin movement “SERB” removed the makeshift plaque and turned it over to the municipal Interior Ministry branch. Gosha Tarasevich is known as one of the “SERB” movement’s leaders.


City officials moved to dismantle the plaque after it was mounted late last week on the house where Nemtsov lived before his murder on Feb. 27, 2015. Authorities argued it was installed illegally, while opposition politicians said its installation was a lawful citizens’ initiative.

Moscow Officials Seek Removal of Nemtsov Plaque

The Moscow Mayor’s Office reportedly rejected a September 2016 petition with 30,000 signatures asking for a small plaque commemorating Nemtsov to be erected on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. Nemtsov was gunned down while walking home in the evening across the bridge next to the Kremlin.

Related
Russia
Volunteer Guard at Nemtsov Memorial Dies After Attack
Opinion
Around Nemtsov’s Murder, Key Questions Remain Deliberately Unanswered (Op-ed)
Russia
Nemtsov Killers' Sentencing Brings Little Closure
Russia
Five Men Found Guilty in Nemtsov Murder Case
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+