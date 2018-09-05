News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 05 2018 - 16:09

Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia

Pixabay

A Russian court has handed a suspended one-year jail sentence to two Cubans for attempting to illegally cross the Russian border into Alaska two years ago, regional officials announced.

Russian prosecutors said the two Cubans, who did not have valid U.S. immigration documents, tried to enter the Alaskan island of Little Diomede from Russia’s Chukotka autonomous district in September 2016. During the World Cup, asylum seekers in several cases had attempted to enter Europe through Russia’s borders.

“In Chukotka, they offered one of the local residents an award of 1,000 euros and $800 to transport them to the foreign country on a small vessel,” the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read More
Russia Allocates $10M to Restore Cuban Capitol’s Golden Dome

Prosecutors said that instead of helping the Cubans reach Alaska, the resident turned them over to Russian border security officers.

Cuban citizens traditionally migrate to the U.S. without documents through Florida, often by a life-threatening journey by sea on inflatable rafts.

The migrants caught in Russia will face six months of probation after they serve their sentence.

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports
Meanwhile…
Aug. 17 2018
Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports
More Than 100 Fan ID Holders Are Seeking Asylum in Russia, Aid Group Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
More Than 100 Fan ID Holders Are Seeking Asylum in Russia, Aid Group Says

Latest news

Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping
'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest
News
Sept. 05 2018
'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest
Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia
News
Sept. 05 2018
Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia

Most read

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russia’s First Gay Married Couple Vows Never to Come Home

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

News

Russia to Treat Zakharchenko Murder as Terrorism

Sign up for our weekly newsletter