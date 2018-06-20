News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 20 2018 - 17:06
By Reuters

Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs

Pilar Olivares / Reuters

Five people have entered Finland illegally with the help of football World Cup fan identity documents and subsequently applied for asylum, the Finnish border guard told Reuters on Wednesday.

The asylum seekers, of Nigerian, Moroccan and Chinese nationality, crossed the border into Finland from World Cup host Russia, which has provided match ticket holders with visa-free entry, the border guard said.

